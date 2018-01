TULSA--Police have confirmed human skeletal remains were found by individuals dumping tree limbs in a wooded area in North Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said as the individuals were dumping the tree limbs, they looked down only to find a human skull. Other skeletal bones were found and police started searching the area this afternoon.

Police officials said the person may have died recently, maybe even this past summer.

Although Tulsa police cannot identify if the person was male or female, they will continue looking for clothes from the remains until nightfall tonight.

Tulsa Police are not suspecting foul play at this time.

More details to this story as it develops.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: