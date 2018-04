TULSA, Okla.--Tulsa police have identified a man who was shot and killed in North Tulsa yesterday.

Howard Thompson, has been identified as Tulsa's 10th homicide victim of 2018.

Officials said that although the investigation is progressing slowly, it is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicid@cityoftulsa.org

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: