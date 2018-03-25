Suspect in custody after woman steals Tulsa fire truck

TULSA, Okla.-- A woman is in custody tonight after she led police on a chase in a stolen Tulsa fire truck.

Tulsa police eventually caught the woman and took her in custody.

More information as this story develops.

