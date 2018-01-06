Rogers Co: man violates protective order; sets mobile home on fire after barricade

ROGERS COUNTY-- A man is seriously burned after showing up to his girlfriend's mobile home with a machete and violating a protective order.

Rogers County officials said he was hiding underneath the front porch and entered the home.

The man eventually set the mobile home on fire, as the victim escaped to the end of the road.

Officials could not comment if she was threatened by the man, but she is safe.

Rogers County Sheriff officials said they are expected to issue a warrant for the man for violating a protective order and for first degree arson.

More information on this investigation as this story develops.

