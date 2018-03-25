OSBI: woman in Muskogee county jail found unresponsive in her cell

MUSKOGEE, Okla.-- OSBI special agents are investigating a woman found unresponsive who later died at the hospital.

OSBI special agents were called to the Muskogee Co Jail to assist with a female who had been transported to the hospital and not expected to survive. Jailers found Brandy Edwardsen (d.o.b. 04/20/1994) unresponsive in her jail cell shortly after midnight. Edwardsen later died at the hospital. An autopsy has been requested and a report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office upon conclusion of the investigation.

