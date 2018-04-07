OHP Trooper involved in crash during pursuit

TULSA, Okla.--An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper has been involved in a rollover accident during a pursuit near 81st Street and Highway 75.

Officials are looking for a 2014-15 Black Dodge Charger with imperfections in the tint on the back

window.

OHP is asking anyone with information to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tulsa Troop B office

at: 918-627-0440.

We have a crew on the scene to give you the latest.

