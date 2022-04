Hillcrest NICU babies as Easter bunnies

The Hillcrest Medical Center NICU shared these adorable photos of their tiny Easter bunnies.

For most major holidays, the team creates the costumes, set-ups, takes the photos, and then hand makes cards that feature the babies’ footprints in themed art.

For some parents, this may be the first time they see their baby without medical equipment covering their faces, if the team is able to do that.