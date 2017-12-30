FOP and City Councilor Dispute of social media post

TULSA -- Vanessa Hall-Harper said there are portions of the Tulsa Police Department that are corrupt and said she doesn't take back anything she said in her original post.

She claims that weeks after her post, the FOP released a video to the public on Facebook calling her out.

The FOP said they post a video every two weeks after normal lodge meetings to inform other officers what they missed.

That's when chairman Jared Lindsey said he addressed the comments city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper made on Facebook, after meeting with her privately in November after the original post.

Jared Lindsey, FOP chair said, "she disagrees with the Betty Shelby verdict and she believes that the Fraternal Order of Police educating citizens on action times and shootings was wrong. She also listed that there have been Tulsa police officers in the past that have been arrested, well, that's true of any profession."

Hall-Harper said a community meeting was held Thursday night by the Terence Crutcher foundation, and she attended.

She said the FOP video was played and to show the community what goes on behind the scenes.

"You have the FOP saying this to other fellow officers, so if this is what they really believe and feel and that they are planning to target a city councilor ... but then how is the community truly supposed to feel when when we are trying to work and improve relationships," Hall-Harper said.

Hall-Harper's husband is Tulsa police sergeant and FOP member Marcus Harper. He testified in the Betty Shelby trial.

Sgt. Harper says the FOP intentionally released the video and didn't get the response they thought they'd get.

2 Works for You spoke with Sgt. Harper earlier this afternoon, hear what he has to say tonight at 10.

