Heat waves and power outages persist in Texas, Oklahoma

Dangerously hot triple digit heat is still stretched across Texas and Oklahoma.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is issuing excessive heat advisories and warnings into Wednesday

The excessive heat has been amplified by power outages. In Oklahoma a powerful storm knocked out power for more than 200,000 residents. 135,000 residents remain without electricity.

The Oklahoma power company says with the help of employees and contractors from as many as 20 states, they’re working around clock to help restore power to residents affected by the heat wave.

"Our community has established some cooling stations for people to go to. They're also for people who need electricity. You know, you get anything from recharging your phone to even life dependent oxygen equipment," said Wayne Greene, a spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

SEE MORE: Severe weather continues to threaten millions across the Southern US

Officials blamed prolonged power outages for one death in Oklahoma.

It could be days before power is fully restored.

Texas utility ERCOT broke a new record for power demand, just shy of an all-time record of 80,000 megawatts, set last July.

The company operates the power grid for roughly 90 percent of the population in Texas. It’s now asking residents to voluntarily reduce their energy use because of record demand.

The hot temperatures are expected to persist into next week.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com