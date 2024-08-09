Study: Low-calorie sweetener has been linked to risk of heart disease and stroke

A common zero-calorie sweetener could raise your risk for heart disease, according to a new study. It's raising the question about whether these sugar substitutes are safe.

New research by theCleveland Clinic finds the sugar alcohol erythritol, a widely used sweetener, increases cardiovascular risk.

The study finds that the sugar substitute causes blood platelets to clot.

Lead author of the research Dr. Stanley Hazen says this increases the risk of a cardiovascular event.

"There's every reason to believe that erythritol is explaining why we see higher risk of heart attack and stroke in people whose levels of these sugar alcohols in their blood are higher," said Hazen.

The Calorie Control Council, which represents the low- and reduced-calorie food and beverage industry, criticized the study.

The group said in part in a statement to Scripps News that the study was based on an "extremely small sample size." It also said the study did not consider lifestyles, and used excessive amounts of erythritol over a standard serving.

The Food and Drug Administration says the sweetener is safe.

Food makers aren't required to list the ingredient on nutrition labels because it's naturally found in small amounts in fruits and vegetables.

But Dr. Andrew Freeman of National Jewish Health says that more research is needed to determine the safety of sugar substitutes.

"That may be part of what's going on, but they haven't been studied in larger quantities or in extracts. It is naturally occurring in smaller quantities, but these are often super concentrated. Sometimes they're even lab or chemical-made," said Freeman.

Health experts suggest if you want to have a sweet drink with low calories, try adding a few pieces of fruit to water instead.

