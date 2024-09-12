New data reveals which states have the highest obesity rates in the US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on Thursday showing which states are struggling the most with obesity.

That data indicates that in 2023, at least 35% of adults were considered obese in 23 states, which is up from 22 states a year ago. In 2016, just five states had obesity rates above 35%. In 2013, only Mississippi and West Virginia had obesity rates above 35%.

The data found that young adults age 18-24 were about half as likely (19.5%) as those age 45-54 (39.2%) to be considered obese.

RELATED STORY | Majority of the world could be overweight by 2035. How can we stop it?

According to the new data, these 10 states have the highest obesity rates:

1. West Virginia (41.2%)

2. Mississippi (40.1%)

3. Arkansas (40%)

4. Louisiana (39.9%)

5. Alabama (39.3%)

6. Oklahoma (38.2%)

T7. Indiana (37.8%)

T7. Iowa (37.8%)

9. Tennessee (37.6%)

10. Nebraska (36.6%)

These states have the lowest adult obesity rates:

1. District of Columbia (23.5%%)

2. Colorado (24.9%)

3. Hawaii (26.1%)

4. Massachusetts (27.4%)

5. California (27.7%)

6. New York (28%)

7. Vermont (28.8%)

8. New Jersey (28.9%)

9. Connecticut (29.4%)

10. Florida (30.1%)

The body mass index determines if a person is considered obese. It uses a simple formula combining a person's weight and height. A person with a body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered a normal weight. Those with a BMI between 25 and 29.9 are overweight, while those with a BMI of over 30 are considered obese.

Someone who is 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds would be considered overweight. Six feet tall and 221 pounds would be considered obese. For someone 5-foot-6, 155 pounds is considered overweight, while 186 pounds is obese.

"This new data highlight the need for obesity prevention and treatment options, which start with building healthier communities where people of all ages have safe places for physical activity, and where health care and healthy food options are accessible and affordable for all,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “Obesity prevention at young ages is critical, because we know that children with obesity often become adults with obesity."

RELATED STORY | Obese children should get at least 26 hours per year of counseling, panel says

The CDC says eating and physical activity patterns, insufficient sleep and other factors influence excess weight gain. The CDC has food and exercise guidelines on its website.