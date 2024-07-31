Cases of potentially deadly Valley fever emerge after California music festival

The California Department of Public Health is warning attendees of a local music festival that cases of the potentially deadly Valley fever spread among people who were at the event.

CDPH said it has identified five patients with valley fever who were at the “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival at Buena Vista Lake in Kern County, California. The event took place May 22-27.

Of the five reported cases, three people were hospitalized. CDPH said more cases linked to the event are possible.

“Valley fever is an infectious disease caused by the Coccidioides fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California,” CDPH said in a press release. “While most people exposed to this fungus do not develop Valley fever, the fungus can infect the lungs and cause respiratory symptoms, including cough, difficulty breathing, fever, and tiredness or fatigue.”

About 5% to 10% of patients with Valley fever will develop serious or long-term problems in their lungs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While rare, the fungus can also spread to other parts of the body and cause severe disease.

CDPH is urging visitors of Kern County with symptoms of the fungal disease that haven’t gotten better or lasted over a week to seek medical attention. They should also mention if they attended the music festival.

Valley fever cannot be spread from person to person or between animals. The disease spawns from exposure to dust or dirt in places like outdoor events or job sites.

While a vaccine is still in the works and not yet available, people can reduce their risk of infection by avoiding places like construction or excavation sites with a lot of dust or where dirt is being disturbed, the CDC said.

People should also stay inside during dust storms and close their windows. Keeping open cuts clean with soap and water can also help prevent infection.

Valley fever is on the rise in California, with a higher number of cases reported in the state for 2023 and 2024, according to CDPH. Within California, Valley fever is most common in the areas of the Central Coast and the San Joaquin Valley, the origin of its name.