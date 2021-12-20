Make Grinch Oreo Pops For A Fun, Festive Treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your Christmas spirit could use a boost or your heart is feeling three sizes too small, these easy Grinch Oreo pops are sure to brighten your mood — and your tastebuds.

From Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons, the Oreo pops are not only colorful but also quite easy to put together and perfect to bring to a holiday party. All you’ll need is Oreos, vibrant green candy melts, coconut oil and red heart sprinkles. You can make them without turning them into pops, but if you want to follow the recipe exactly how it is, you’ll also need sucker sticks.

They will take about 20 minutes prep time, three minutes cook time and another 20 minutes to chill in the freezer to make sure the chocolate hardens. You can then serve them as-is or wrap the pops in individual plastic wraps to give as gifts.

Not a fan of Oreos? Check out this Grinch Fudge instead. The fudge requires no baking and only six ingredients. All you’ll need is white chocolate chips, condensed milk, unsalted butter, salt, neon-green food coloring and red heart candies or sprinkles, plus a microwave and refrigerator.

If fudge is a bit too rich for you, these Grinch cupcakes may be more to your liking. Just add green food coloring to your favorite vanilla cupcake recipe, then decorate them with green frosting, followed by more frosting for the face and then red frosting for a Santa hat.

You can even start some Grinch festivities at breakfast with this recipe for Grinch hot chocolate! From Cooking with Curls, the recipe calls for milk, white chocolate, green food coloring and vanilla extract. You can then top the hot cocoa with whipped cream and heart-shaped candies and for any adults wanting an extra special treat, add vanilla vodka and peppermint schnapps.

Which Grinch-inspired recipe will you be whipping up this holiday season?

