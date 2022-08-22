‘The Great American Baking Show’ Is Finally Coming Back—With New Hosts

Fans of “The Great British Baking Show” who have been waiting patiently for the return of our own country’s version of the popular show finally got the sweet news they’ve been craving. The Roku Channel recently confirmed production of “The Great American Baking Show” is underway and announced the two hosts of the new program.

“Scrumptious news!” an Aug. 17 tweet from The Roku Channel exclaimed. “Ellie Kemper and @zachcherrygmail are set to co-host The Great American Baking Show with @BritishBakeOff judges @PaulHollywood and @PrueLeith.”

Scrumptious news! Ellie Kemper and @zachcherrygmail are set to co-host The Great American Baking Show with @BritishBakeOff judges @PaulHollywood and @PrueLeith pic.twitter.com/ps1P23ZyDV — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) August 17, 2022

Viewers may recognize Kemper from her roles in “The Office” and the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Kemper’s co-host, Zach Cherry, is a comedian/actor who has the lead role on Apple TV’s “Severance” and has also been seen on HBO’s “Succession.”

Kemper and Cherry will bring viewers inside the iconic baking tent and chat with the contestants who will be creating the incredible pastries, cakes and other sweet treats in the hopes of being named America’s Best Amateur Baker.

“We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show,” Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement to People. “Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver.”

Of course, the American bakers’ skills will need to rise to the high expectations of perennial “The Great British Bake Off” (which airs as “The Great British Baking Show” in America) judges Hollywood and Leith. Fans of the original show know that the ultimate compliment a baker can receive is a “Hollywood Handshake” following a judging session.

Hollywood told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is amazed at how much weight and popularity a simple handshake has taken on over the years.

“How’s it’s got to the point now where even Hollywood A-listers are looking for it,” the baker/judge said during the interview. He recounted a story about actor Blake Lively posting a cake on Instagram and tagging Hollywood. Listen to the full story included in the Aug. 9 tweet below.

'Now this has got out of hand.' Professional baker @PaulHollywood tells @TherealNihal which big names have been begging for a 'Hollywood handshake'… Listen on @BBCSounds — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) August 9, 2022

A previous version of “The Great American Baking Show” ran on ABC intermittently from 2015 to 2019 but went on hiatus when COVID-19 shut down production.

The current season in production (Season 5) is currently filming in the United Kingdom. The season will have six 60-minute episodes and is set to premiere sometime in 2023, according to Variety.

