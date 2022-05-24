Graduates get a dozen free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on May 25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 2022 graduates the best way they know how — by handing out free doughnuts!

High school and college seniors can pick up a free dozen doughnuts on May 25 just for wearing their Class of 2022 apparel, like shirts and jackets or even a full graduation cap and gown. The free “Senior Day Dozen” includes eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts.

The four custom doughnuts include a Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut, Original Glazed, White Iced Doughnut, Cake Batter Filled Doughnut and Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut. The white iced doughnut is the only one without filling and is decorated with a zero, while the other three have classic Kreme or Cake Batter Kreme and have “2” on them, spelling out “2022.”

If you miss out on the free dozen on May 25, you can purchase a Graduate Dozen on May 24 and May 26-29. Made up of the four custom “2022” doughnuts, the dozen also includes Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with sprinkles, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with white icing drizzle and Strawberry Iced with sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme

There’s a handful of other deals for 2022 graduates and college students available year-round as well, including discounts on Apple products and free Amazon Prime memberships.

Apple education pricing applies to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and homeschool teachers from all grade levels. You’ll find discounts on Mac computers, iPads and more.

High school graduates can also get six months of free Prime Student, which comes with a variety of benefits that will help when they go off to college, like free shipping on more than 100 million items, exclusive deals and thousands of TV shows and movies to stream. After the trial, Prime Student is $7.49/month.

Adobe

Do you know a high school or college graduate who can take advantage of some of these deals?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.