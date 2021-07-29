Gildan t-shirts are buy 2, get 1 free at Joann

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Joann is celebrating their 78th anniversary, and they’re giving us the gifts!

They’ll be offering some pretty major savings across the store and online over two weekends, July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7. The sales differ depending on if you’ll be shopping during the first or second round, but you’ll find some pretty great deals both times.

You’ll find prices marked down on everything from Gildan t-shirts you can use for crafts to 70% off print and cardstock products for scrapbooking, plus discounts on fabric and home decor, and even some major savings on Cricut supplies.

Take a look at just some of the deals you’ll find during their “JOANNiversary” sale:

July 29-31

60% Off Anti-Pill Plush Fleece Prints

July 29-31, you can get 60% off Anti-Pill plush fleece prints. Priced around $15 a yard, the fabric comes in a variety of styles and can be used for jackets, blankets, pillows, winter apparel and no-sew projects. If you’ll be making clothing with the fabric, you can also find buttons, zippers and sewing notions for buy three, get two free.

50% Off Home Décor Prints, Solids and Upholstery Fabrics

You can also get 50% off home décor prints, solids and upholstery fabrics, all of which can be used for things like curtains, covering chairs or making pillows.

70% Off Print & Cardstock Open Stock Paper

You can save 70% on print and cardstock open stock paper, which you can use for a variety of projects like holiday cards, signs and gifts.

40% Off Cricut Tools, Mats & Materials

If you’re into DIY projects, you can get some great deals on Cricut accessories. You’ll see savings of 40% on Cricut tools, mats and materials, plus buy two, get two free on Cricut rolls and smart materials.

Aug. 5-7

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Gildan T-Shirts

Gildan adult, youth or toddler short-sleeve T-shirts will be buy two, get one free Aug. 5-7. The T-shirts are $4.49 each and can be used for screen printing, tie-dye, fabric markers, embellishments and more.

60% Off Basic Decorative Storage

You can save 60% on decorative storage containers, which can be used to keep jewelry, pictures, knickknacks and more safe from moisture and dust.

30% Off The Witching Hour Fabrics

Just in time for Halloween prep, you can also save 30% on The Witching Hour Fabrics, which come in prints like spider webs, skulls and bats.

60% Off Bloom Room Basic Stems, Bushes & Greenery

If you’re looking to add some flowers to your home decor, you can get 60% off Bloom Room basic stems, bushes and greenery. You can use them for projects or just to put in a vase to brighten up a room in your home.

To see all the deals available during Joann’s anniversary sale, just visit your local Joann’s or head to their website.

What will you be adding to your shopping list?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.