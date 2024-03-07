30 Clever Gifts For The Beer Lovers In Your Life

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Everyone has that one thing that makes them happiest. For some, that’s beer. Whether it’s a hearty stout or a hoppy IPA, these gifts for beer lovers will satisfy anyone who loves a good brew. Plus there’s a little something for everyone and at every budget.

From engraved beer glasses to a beer of the month club subscription, these beer gifts are just what you need for that special person (or you know, yourself).

1. Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler

Stanley

$57 at Amazon

Is there anything worse than beer that’s gone warm and flat? Stanley cups may be all the rage right now for water drinkers, but the company also makes excellent growlers for beer. The insulated, carbonation-preserving design keeps beer at its crisp and bubbly best for up to 24 hours. Works great for cider and kombucha, too!

2. Beer Cap Map

$30 (was $69) at Home Wet Bar

So, you like to collect bottle caps, do you? When those caps happen to be from craft beers in various states of the country, it’s time to display them! Craft brew connoisseurs can use this beer cap map as a means of cataloging the beers they’ve tried, then proudly show off their quest for the best hops in the nation.

3. Beer Wall Art

$36 at Amazon

Did you know there are over 85 varieties of beer? If so, you are the exact person for whom this beer chart was created. This infographic poster serves up a heady brew of history, graphic design, and spirited fun. The next time you get into an argument about which breweries produce what, you’ll have a resource right on your wall.

4. BottleLoft Bottle Hanger

$30 at Amazon

With these clever fridge storage strips, your bottles will hang out in a cool loft dangling above the milk and cheese. Each strip features three super-strong neodymium magnets — two strips secure a six pack of your favorite beverage bottles to the ceiling of your refrigerator, keeping them handy and freeing up space for other food.

5. Vintage Wall Mounted Wood Bottle Openers

$22 at Walmart

Have you had this problem? Every time you want to sip a beer, you need to rummage through a drawer to find the gadget to snap off the cap. What a waste of time! With this wall-mounted beer cap opener, you can just stroll on over to the wall — and with a flick of your wrist, your beer is ready to drink. It can be mounted indoors or outdoors, and it has a handy ledge to catch the caps as they fall.

6. Reef Fanning Pregame Sandals With Bottle Opener

$70 at Reef

Your beer-loving friends can’t always carry around a bottle opener. It’s cumbersome, and it could shred their pockets! But what to do at the football tailgate or the beach? Luckily, there are these sandals with a built-in bottle opener in the sole. With these sandals they’ll never step on a pop top or be without an opener.

7. Goodnight Brew Book

$11 at Amazon

Sure, this is a gag gift, but it’s a good one. Your gift recipient can read about the whimsical crew of animals that closes down the brewery for the night. Goodnight to the brew kettle, barley and yeast, hops and mash, saison, porter and the IPA! This parody of a children’s literature classic is a “pitcher book” for grown-ups. The perfect bedtime story for beer lovers everywhere!

$13 at Amazon

Are you tailgating during a sub-zero football game? Attending a boozy winter bonfire? This beer mitt will keep your hands warm and your beer cold. Hand-knit and densely woven, these mitts will help you ward off frost bite on even the coldest days.

9. Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit

$45 (was $48) at Amazon

You may have a pal or two who’s a beer connoisseur, but do they know how to make their own? Well, they can learn with this beginner’s beer making kit! It comes with an IPA making mix (grain, hops and yeast), a reusable glass fermenter, thermometer, vinyl tubing, racking cane and tip, chambered airlock, cleanser, screw-cap stopper and step-by-step instructions. Bring them all together to create your very own beer.

10. Beer Label Making Kit

$15 at Amazon

The beer lover in your life may enjoy hosting themed parties and serving IPOs they’ve made themselves. One way to help the cause is to buy them a label making kit. After they’ve made their own beer, they can accessorize it with their own custom label! This kit includes an online software and templates to make the design process as easy as possible.

$16 at Amazon

Everybody’s decorating their homes with string lights these days. But a real beer lover will want some extra special ones — particularly if they do a lot of entertaining. These beer mug lights can be hung inside or out on a patio. If you want to give your place a little extra pizzaz these will definitely do it.

12. Beer Chiller Sticks

$30 at Amazon

For those times when you don’t have an ice bucket with you to keep your beer cool, stick one of these stainless steel chilling rods in your beer. Just stash the stick in the freezer for at least 45 minutes and then slip it into your bottle. Basically, these sticks are like having a portable refrigerator.

13. Beer Quote Coasters

$25 at Amazon

You know your friend is awesome. Why not give them a set of coasters that reminds them of this fact? These four coasters, which feature an image of a pilsner glass, are made of absorbent ceramic with a cork back. Yes, of course they can be used for beer mug, but they also work when you’re not snagging a cold one from the fridge.

14. Craft Beer Brewery Guide to All 50 States

$28 at Amazon

A run-of-the-mill travel guide might be a good gift for a run-of-the-mill friend. But your beer-loving pal deserves a book like this guide to craft beer across the county that will show them the best pubs, breweries, beer gardens and taprooms nationwide. Make their next vacation an unforgettable journey that informs their palate and gives them lots of anecdotes to bring home with them.

15. Mini Keg Refrigerator And Dispenser

$140 (was $200) at Amazon

If not you, then someone in your life needs a kegerator. And yes — it’s just what it sounds like. It’s part beer keg, part refrigerator. This stainless steel beer dispenser works with standard 5-liter pressurized and non-pressurized kegs, keeping the beer at an optimal temperature out on your back patio or in the parking lot of the big game.

16. Beer Tasting Tray

$33 at Amazon

Anyone can conduct a beer tasting at home. But a distinguished beer lover adds a touch of class to the proceedings by serving it on a beer tasting tray. This one comes with four glasses on a burnt wood serving caddy with erasable chalkboard surfaces, so you can label each brew.

17. Beer Cap Shadow Box

$45 at Amazon

It’s the beer lover’s perennial question: What to do with all the bottle caps? This Beer Cap Shadow Box is the ultimate form-plus-function solution. It’s a lovely piece of decor, and it’s also a place to toss your bottle caps. The perfect decoration for beer lovers, your friends will love watching the colorful caps build up and up, making the room more interesting as they do.

18. Frosty Beer Mug Earrings

$25 at Amazon

St. Patricks Day is March 17. Do you have a gift for the beer lover in your life? This set of St. Patricks-themed, sterling silver beer mug earrings are a truly iconic way to celebrate. And if your friend forgets to wear green, they can always point to their ears!

19. DraftPour Beer Dispenser

$125 at Amazon

What beer enthusiast wouldn’t want their very own nitro-style draft at home? If you know someone who likes to order beer from the tap at the local pub, consider buying them this dispenser that fits over any bottle or can. It transforms any beer’s natural carbonation into uniform, micro foam bubbles with a rich flavor and a creamy head.

20. BenShot Pint Glass with Real Golf Ball

$26 at Amazon

If the beer lover in your life also plays golf, this gift is a no-brainer. When they come off the links and settle down for a pint, this golf ball beer glass will remind them of that hole-in-one they’re so proud of. The glass holds 16 ounces, and it was made by hand in BenShot’s Wisconsin glass workshop.

$41 at Amazon

You love your beer enthusiast friend. But if they make you play another game of beer pong with those sticky red Solo cups, you might scream. Here’s a solution: Buy them this mini beer pong kit. Its wood finish and slingshot appeal allow for a more fun, yet grown-up beer palette.

22. Rabbit Creek Beer Bread Mix Variety Pack of 3

$29 at Amazon

You don’t have to be an accomplished baker to make beer bread, especially if you have this pack of mixes. All you have to do is mix in a 12-ounce can of beer, pour the batter in a pan and bake. You might make the beer bread as a gift for a friend, or you can wrap up these pretty packages and let them make it!

23. The Original Craft Beer Club

$54/month at The Original Craft Beer Club

Is your pal a true beer lover? Then there’s no doubt they will hop with excitement over a subscription to a craft beer of the month club. They will receive a shipment of 12 beers each month all of which will be different. Sure, monthly food and beverage clubs can be pricy, but it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

$26 at Amazon

As gag gifts go, this one is pretty useful for a beer enthusiast. This “Merica” cap has cup holders on either side, with a built-in plastic straw for sipping. The lucky recipient of this gift will be ready for patriotic festivities like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

25. Beer Bouquet

$120 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

If a bouquet of flowers would never impress your friend, consider this beer bouquet instead. Six different brews are collected inside a galvanized steel bucket, along with an assortment of six gourmet snacks.

This would make an excellent birthday or housewarming gift for your beer connoisseur. If you’re lucky, they’ll invite you over to help them consume it!

26. Green House Bottle Beer Foam Maker

$30 at Amazon

Have you noticed that your pal really appreciates a nice, rich foam on their beer? This battery-powered foam maker produces a silky beer foam in seconds — just by screwing it onto your bottle and pushing a button. It’s an easy way to upgrade any beer.

$30 (was $44) at Amazon

Perhaps you’ve noticed that a particular friend can always be counted on to show up with a six pack of beer. This person might be a great candidate to receive an elegant beer caddy with a strap for easy carrying. It also comes with a bottle opener and a removable inner divider.

28. Wood Beer Box

$48 (was $55) at Amazon

Know someone who likes to get organized — even when simply watching TV? This beer box is the perfect gift for a pal who likes to have a spot for their beer, some snacks and even their phone. They can stash their remote control in there, too. Now they’ll only have to get up to use the restroom!

28. Puffin The Miller Ski Jacket Koozie

$27 at Amazon

One of the challenges of beer drinking is keeping your beer cold and your hands warm. Luckily, you can solve this problem with style by dressing your beer can in this 80s-style ski jacket koozie with two layers of thermal insulation. Careful, though — your friends at the apres-ski event will definitely be jealous. So hold on tight!

29. Froolu Engraved Beer Glasses

$59 at Amazon

Is everyone always stealing your friend’s beer? You can help with that. Buy them this set of engraved beer glasses with their name on it. These pint glasses come in a beer can shape, but the engravings make them oh so much classier.

30. OktoberfestHaus German Themed Beer Stein Mug

$59 at Amazon

Do you have a friend who loves beer so much that they throw an Oktoberfest party every year just so they can serve a German stout? Sounds like this person could use an authentic German beer stein mug. This one has a metal lid and a .7 liter capacity.

30 Clever Gifts For The Beer Lovers In Your Life originally appeared on Simplemost.com