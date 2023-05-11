'Ghost experts' investigate historic Montana hotel said to be haunted

A group called Montana Paranormal investigates all things haunted — and for many, scary. But the paranormal is not to be feared, the group says.

Montana Paranormal founder Mari Schorzman, said, “My love for the paranormal led me to this, my eagerness to help people. Paranormal activity is a lot more frequent than people think. It just goes a lot more unreported than other phenomena."

Montana Paranormal goes into homes and businesses across the state to investigate paranormal phenomena. Their goal is to give the client an idea of what might be happening, if they believe some other entity is in the same building.

"People understanding that we're not faking is like huge to me. Especially because it's a business. I'm a business owner. This is what I do. This is what I put my heart into. And I don't want people to think that I'm faking it," said Schorzman.

This team of ghost experts includes a psychic medium that is extremely sensitive to the paranormal and helps identify hot spots of activity.

"When these gifts kind of come about, or when I start sensing something, it's really the feeling of someone's there. Either I start feeling that someone's there, I start getting sort of those images. I've been touched, I've been knocked down. They all have very different ways of kind of showing up," said Montana Paranormal psychic medium Airiam Uribe.

There are some people who do not believe in ghosts, but these paranormal experts have a philosophy of 'Don’t knock it 'til you try it.'

"I would say that if you're a naysayer, I think that you should really experience it. if you're going to say that it's not real, you should at least be able to say that you went and nothing happened," said Schorzman.

"I have met some naysayers that join us for an investigation or something and they change their tune real quick. So it's all about whether you get the experience or not," said Uribe.

While reporter Kiana Wilson says she was scared to death when joining the investigation, the team has a different outlook.

"No, ghosts are not scary. They're known as scary. And I think that's what draws a lot of people to fear. You watch TV shows about ghosts and you're scared because that's what they want you to think. But 99% of the time, there's nothing wrong. There's nothing evil," said Schorzman.

A lot of the paranormal activity that occurs on these investigations is feelings that cannot be documented or explained ... but when the hair on your arms stands up or you have a gut feeling that someone is near you, there may be no other explanation than something paranormal.

"It's really exciting. And I know there's a lot that you can't prove — you can't prove that it's paranormal, but it's still something unexplainable," said Schorzman.

This story was originally published by Kiana Wilson of Scripps News Missoula, in Montana.

