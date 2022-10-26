Get this popular kids’ VTech Creator Camera for only $25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some kids are born creators — making videos, snapping selfies and hamming it up for the camera whenever they get the chance. Nurture their creativity without breaking the bank. Get this VTech KidiZoom Creator Camera on Amazon for only $25.30 — including the tripod, a selfie stick and a wrist strap.

The red version of this kid-friendly camera regularly retails for $69.99, but is currently listed at $33.74. That’s a savings of 52%! But right now you can also click a coupon right on the product listing that gets you another $8.44 discount, bringing your total down even more.

It’s the perfect present for an aspiring videographer, enabling kids to create videos with an HD camera that comes with a built-in microphone and cool special effects like time-lapse video. It also has a 2-inch viewing screen.

By capturing the action in front of a green screen (not included), kids can then utilize the 20+ animated backgrounds to turn themselves invisible, pretend they’re giving the nightly weather report or make it look like they’re getting chased by a dinosaur. They can even add effects so they appear to be swimming underwater or driving down the highway.

The camera makes it easy for kids to watch their creations and edit to their heart’s content. Kiddos can save and upload their masterpieces to a caregiver’s computer with the USB cable cord (included). This camera doesn’t connect to Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

The VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam has more than 3,700 global ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Parents like how it can take both videos and photos.

One parent, melrel05, says it’s “seriously awesome,” especially since kids aspire to be YouTubers and bloggers these days. She said, “I really like that it’s a completely closed system with no Wi-Fi connect or anything like that so that the kids can’t accidentally share what they create online and no one can hack into it either.”

User Tracy, who bought it for her kids last Christmas, recommends buying a 32GB memory card so there’s more room for data storage. “Has cute effects you can apply to vids and images,” they reported. “My 6yr old uses it at least a few times a week, even after almost a year.”

There’s also a pink version of the camera available for $53.11 right now, which is 24% off the retail price. It’s not as good a deal, but it’s just as cute!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.