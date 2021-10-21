Get an HP Chromebook for just $99 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or want to get an early start on holiday shopping, you might want to check out this deal Best Buy is offering on an HP Chromebook.

Regularly priced at $259, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is now $99 as part of an early Black Friday sale. The laptop has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of RAM, plus 32GB of storage. It also includes cloud support through Google Drive and it weighs just 2.98 pounds, so it’s easy for students and professionals alike to carry anywhere.

With more than 2,300 reviews on Best Buy’s website, the laptop is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, with reviewers saying it’s easy to use and very fast.

The deal ends on Oct. 23, so you’ll want to hurry and place your order.

The laptop is also part of Best Buy’s Black Friday guarantee, which means if you’re a Best Buy Totaltech or My Best Buy member and the purchase price goes down even further on or before Nov. 26, you will be refunded the difference.

It is also included in Best Buy’s extended holiday return period, so if you purchase it now through Jan. 2, you can return it anytime until Jan. 16.

You’ll find a few other laptop deals at Best Buy right now as well, including a $170 savings on an HP 14-inch Chromebook and a savings of $230 on a new Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook. Both are priced at just $149.

The brand-new Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is regularly priced at $379. It measures 19.6mm thick and weighs 2.64 pounds. With a full keyboard and trackpad, it can be viewed in tent, tablet, laptop or stand modes. It also includes 32GB eMMC flash memory and a built-in 720p webcam with microphone.

Both of these laptops are also only on sale until Oct. 23, but they do include the Black Friday guarantee and extended return policy.

Will you be taking advantage of these deals before the sale ends on Oct. 23?

