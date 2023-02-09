You can get a free Happy Meal at McDonald’s with a $5 purchase on Wednesdays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you looking for a way to save money on a quick family lunch or dinner? McDonald’s has you covered with free Happy Meals every Wednesday through March.

Of course, you must do a couple of things to grab this ongoing freebie. Fortunately, it’s nothing complicated or expensive.

First, you have to download the restaurant’s app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Then, you must spend at least $5 (not including tax). Finally, you’ll have to locate the deal on your app and add it to your order.

So, spending five bucks on a meal for yourself — perhaps on a Big Mac or Spicy Crispy Chicken meal with an icy Coke — and your kiddo can have a burger or chicken nuggets, kid-size fries, apple slices and a drink for free. Oh, and let’s not forget the toy, as well!

Note: This offer may vary by location.

There are more deals to take advantage of in the McDonald’s app. For instance, you can receive a free order of medium French fries every Friday through Dec. 31, 2023, when you spend at least $1 (before tax) using the app’s Mobile Order & Pay option. And you can grab any size premium roast or iced coffee for $0.99 any time through Dec. 31, 2023 via the app (limit of one per day).

Also, when you sign up for the new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, you can earn points on every order to redeem for free items using the app. In addition, if you link your payment to the app, you’ll instantly get an extra 1,500 bonus points when you use your drive-thru code before placing your order. That’s enough for a McChicken sandwich, a cheeseburger or a vanilla cone.

While you’re there, see if your local McDonald’s is offering Valentine Friend Packs. For just a $1, you can get 12 coupons for various free menu items for kids 12 and under. The pack is valued at around $15 — pick up a few and add them to your child’s Valentine’s Day cards for school!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.