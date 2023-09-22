Get these 10 Disney and Pixar costumes for the whole family on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Halloween is a month or so away, which means it’s time to figure out what your costume will be. You could pick something scary or something funny — or celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and take on a character from one of your favorite films.

Whatever your choice, this is a holiday that can be fun for everyone in your household. Do a parent-child costume that lets your infant enjoy seasonal fun from a baby carrier. Pick a family costume that lets everyone join in, no matter their age. Or stick with individual outfits that let each person express their own personality.

HalloweenCostumes.com is holding a sale with costumes for the whole family from Disney right now, so this is a great time to find costumes inspired by Disney and Pixar movies and characters at a discount.

$29.99 (was $39.99)

Sebastian, one of the undersea world’s most colorful characters, is a wonderful companion to any Ariel the mermaid costume. The costume is made with a 100% polyester cover and has a hood made of soft foam and velour. It’s 11 inches long and has six legs and two fiber-filled claws, all made of red fleece. It also features a secure Velco-style fastener that is easily attached to any carrier. Even better, it’s currently on sale for $10 off from its original price of $39.99.

$29.99 (was $39.99)

Jasmine and Aladdin are nothing without their genie! Dress your child up as Robin Williams’ hilarious character from “Aladdin” with this soft and comfy carrier cover made of stuffed velour, which is shaped like Genie’s body coming out of the lantern. The costume is made to look like Genie is crossing his arms over his chest, and the hood includes his facial features, including a fabric goatee. As with the Sebastian cover, this one’s on sale for 25% off and costs $29.99.

$24.99 (was $34.99)

Don’t want to wear your child? This costume from “101 Dalmatians” is on sale for babies up to 6 months. You can get it for $24.99 for 3- to 6-month-olds, or $29.99 for 0- to 3-month-olds, 6- to 9-month olds and 9- to 12-month-olds. You’ll save 29% for both. Not only is it cute, it’s warm and comfortable for chilly climates. You can even get “101 Dalmatians” costumes on sale for all your kids, if you like.

$19.99 (was $39.99)

For children who relate to Mei’s struggles as a teen in Pixar’s “Turning Red,” this red panda costume may be the perfect fit. It comes in sizes 4 to 12 and is on sale for $19.99, half off the original price of $39.99. This soft costume is a long-sleeved jumpsuit that fastens in the back. It features a sculpted tail and a hood with printed panda features, plus ears and cheeks. Your kid’s transformation may not be as complete as Mei’s on-screen change, but it’ll be a bit less trouble to shed at the end of the night.

$34.99 (was $49.99)

Forget Disney and Pixar. With the new “Trolls” film coming this November (link), Branch may be the one to emulate this season, and right now you can get a Branch costume from the second movie for 30% off the original price of $49.99 — as long as you’re interested in sizes between 3T and 6. Your child will have to paint his face to get the exact look, but the costume does come with a jumpsuit featuring vest panels and a wig with ears.

$44.99 (was $59.99)

If your kids’ taste leans more towards the ‘80s, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is a perfect choice. They can pretend to stomp around New York City at the command of Gozer in this officially licensed “Ghostbusters” outfit, which includes a shirt, pants and a giant headpiece. All sizes cost $44.99, which is 25% off the original price of $59.99. And yes, you can outfit the whole family in “Ghostbuster” outfits, including Slimer.

$149.99 (was $249.99)

Kids aren’t the only ones who can have a great time on Halloween pretending to be their favorite movie characters. Some of the upgraded adults’ costumes are discounted even more. This Superman costume from “Batman vs. Superman,” for instance, was originally $249.99 and can now be purchased at $149.99 in either a standard or extra-large size. You can turn this into a family costume by creating your very own Justice League, if you want.

$39.99 (was $69.99)

If you prefer to stay in the Disney stable, this Boba Fett costume will help you look pretty cool. The “Star Wars” franchise just wouldn’t be the same without the skilled bounty hunter, and this costume is now $39.99 (or $34.99 for an XL) down from its regular price of $69.99. The suit — which is sadly not made of actual Beskar steel — features a printed belt and printed boot cover and comes with a molded mask to simulate the helmet.

$39.99 (was $59.99)

If you’ve always loved the look of Sandy after she sheds her good-girl image, this costume may be for you. It’s currently available in sizes 1X-4X for $39.99, which is 33% off the original price of $59.99. The costume features high-waisted black leggings and a black, shoulder-baring top. You’re going to have to provide the heels yourself, though.

$59.99 (was $69.99)

Sadly, we found fewer good prices for regular women’s costumes with this HalloweenCostumes.com sale. However, this cute Jasmine costume from “Aladdin” is 14% off the $69.99 original price in medium and large only. You can pick it up for $59.99 if you’re looking for a costume to go with baby Genie up above, but you’ll pay $5 more for a small size. This jumpsuit has pretty detailing and an off-the-shoulder strap style.

