You can get a $10 Amazon credit when you add Venmo to your account

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you started your holiday shopping? If you’re ready to jump on all the amazing holiday deals at Amazon, then you should know you might be eligible to receive some free money to get started.

For a limited time, Amazon has a $10 credit offer for customers who add Venmo to their accounts as a payment method. That’s free money just for adding a payment method you may already be using on your smartphone or computer. And, getting that free $10 is so simple.

First, follow Amazon’s link for the promotion and click Add Venmo. Next, you’ll be directed to add your Venmo account directly to Amazon’s payment methods. Amazon will automatically send out a request to link with your Venmo account. Then, Venmo will ask for your authorization to connect the accounts by sending you a one-time security code.

Once you enter the code from your phone, your Venmo account will be added to your Amazon account as a payment option and you’ll get a message saying your free $10 has been unlocked!

You now have $10 to spend on your next eligible purchase on Amazon. When you click on the Redeem button, you’ll get automatically directed to Amazon to start your holiday shopping.

But, what does “next eligible purchase” mean?

According to the offer’s terms and conditions, the $10 credit is valid for only 30 days after redemption. So, that means you need to use it or lose it within a month. Also, the credit can only be used for products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC. Make sure the item you choose to cash in your credit has one of those terms listed.

It’s also important to note that the offer only applies to orders selected to ship at the same delivery speed. That means you can’t mix and match delivery times for your product order using the $10 credit. In other words, you can’t have a rush delivery on one item in your order while another does not.

The offer ends Dec. 31, so you have plenty of time to snag it. But, every little bit of savings helps during the holidays!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.