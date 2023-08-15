Get free Wendy’s fries with any purchase on select days this month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s is saying goodbye to summer road trips by offering up some deals for any last-minute getaways you may be taking before fall.

Kicking things off, you can score a free any-size Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase through the Wendy’s app between Aug. 21 and 27. Simply download the app, then head to the “View Offers” section. Either add the deal to your online order or use the coupon in the restaurant or at the drive-thru. The offer is good for one use only.

Wendy's

The deals don’t stop at free fries, as you can also get a Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $1 with any purchase through Aug. 20 and again Aug. 28-Sept. 3. You’ll also save $2 on any premium combo until October 1, or you can get $2 off any salad through Aug. 20.

Other limited-time deals include $2 off a breakfast combo, which will refresh weekly. You’ll also find a buy-one-get-one-for-$1 deal right now on a Dave’s Single Spicy Chicken sandwich, Classic Chicken sandwich, 10-piece nuggets or medium Frosty. There are no coupons necessary for the BOGO deal, so simply order through the app or head to your local Wendy’s and place your order.

Wendy's

If you haven’t tried Wendy’s new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich, now is a good time, as you’ll get a free soft drink with your purchase of the sandwich Aug. 28-Sept. 3. The offer is a one-time-only discount, so make sure you’re craving some heat when you decide to use it.

The sandwich is made with Wendy’s Spicy Chicken and American cheese, which is infused with ghost pepper for some extra heat. It is then topped with ghost pepper- and ranch-seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and a creamy ghost pepper ranch sauce.

Wendy's

If you need more to cool your tastebuds, Wendy’s brought back its Strawberry Frosty for a limited time. Wendy’s does not say when the treat will be off the menu again, so you’ll want to try it soon.

Which Wendy’s deal will you be getting first?

