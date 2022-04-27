A foot spa is the at-home self-care tool you didn’t know you needed

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering a DIY at-home spa day (and you definitely should be), you need to make sure you take care of your feet as well as the rest of your body. Purchasing the best foot spa is a good way of doing this.

While a trip to the spa is great for relaxing, it can be quite expensive, so getting yourself the best foot spa for a luxurious at-home spa day will end up saving you money. An at-home foot spa can also help with foot pain if you have a job that keeps you standing all day. Additionally, it can help with any skin issues you have on your feet, like dryness.

To make sure you’re choosing the best foot spa, consider the price, what benefits you’re looking to get (e.g., massage or relief from skin issues) and how easy it is to use and clean. You’ll want to read some reviews from people who have already purchased the foot spa, too.

While you can definitely change up your foot spa every time you use it by adding things like flower petals, Epsom salts, essential oils and other products, all foot spas are generally fairly similar. They include a bin big enough for both feet that you fill with water. Some foot spas include massaging features and bubbles, while others are simply for soaking.

Adobe

To help you figure out which foot spa is right for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best foot spas, taking into account the price, ease of use, features and reviews.

Our number one pick is this Belmint 3-Mode Massaging Foot Spa on Amazon for $65 ($10 off the original price). While almost 900 Amazon customers give it 4.4 out of 5 stars, our Don’t Waste Your Money rating is 8.9 out of 10, as we love that it is fully customizable while offering a drainpipe for easy cleaning and a handle for portability.

The 3-mode massaging spa lets you control the temperature and turn on bubbles or a rotating callus remover. You can even set a timer, then let the six built-in massage rollers go to work and finish automatically.

We also love this Misiki Foot Spa Massager with Heat, which is currently 25% off, on sale for $60. You can save an additional $5 by clipping a coupon before adding it to your cart.

The foot spa has an adjustable temperature setting that ranges from 95 to 118 degrees. It maintains the temperature you choose and includes a bubble and vibration feature to help relax the soles of your feet and promote blood flow. Four non-motorized massage rollers with dotted nodes offer a deep kneading massage.

You’ll also find a foot stone attached at the bottom of the tub for exfoliation, which can help remove calluses, corns and dead skin.

If you’ve never purchased a foot spa and want to start with something cheaper to see if you’ll enjoy using one, this Conair Foot Spa is just $25.

The foot bath features vibration and massage nodes, plus a pinpoint massage attachment for a full foot massage. It features toe-touch controls so you don’t need to bend over if you want to turn the massage feature on or off.

With more than 13,000 reviews, it has 4.3 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s nice after a long day, gets the job done and is great for soaking your feet. The one downside, however, is that it does not heat up. It does maintain the temperature of the water for around 10 minutes, so just make sure you start with hot water.

You may also want to shop for pedicure products like this foot peel mask for $26. With nearly 37,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers give the mask 4.5 out of 5 stars.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.