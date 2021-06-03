2021 Food 2 Vets

TULSA, Okla. — The Food 2 Veterans drive is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 14 at the Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood at 4417 S. Sheridan in Tulsa.

Donations collected benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Coffee Bunker.

Tulsa’s only peer run drop-in center, the Coffee Bunker, provides a safe and relaxing atmosphere that welcomes all military servicemen and women, as well as their family members.

