Ye briefly suspended from Instagram over slur-filled post directed at 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was briefly suspended from Instagram Wednesday for violating rules regarding hate speech, bullying and harassment, the platform's parent company confirmed to CNN and NBC News.

Meta, which owns Instagram, confirmed Wednesday that Ye was restricted from posting and commenting on his profile, @kanyewest, for 24 hours.

The brief suspension came after Ye attacked comedian and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah in a since-deleted post filled with racial slurs.

The Instagram post was an apparent response to a Tuesday segment on the "Daily Show" where Noah expressed concern about the ongoing feud between Ye and Pete Davidson, the comedian who is currently dating Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in early 2021, and a judge declared her legally single earlier this month. Rumors of Kardashian's and Davidson's relationship first went public in late 2021.

For weeks, Ye has attacked Davidson in both his music and on social media. One recent animated music video depicts Davidson being kidnapped and beheaded.

On the "Daily Show" Tuesday, Noah noted his concern for Kardashian's well-being.

"It's spun into a story that seems fully tabloid, but I think deserves a little more awareness from the general public…I know everyone thinks it's a big marketing stunt," Noah said on the "Daily Show." "Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity, Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time."

Ye responded by posting a screenshot of a Google search for Noah, a native of South Africa, along with the lyrics to "Kumbaya," which he edited to include racial slurs.

Meta told CNN that Ye's account was suspended for 24 hours and that the company would "take further action if necessary."