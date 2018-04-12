Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl, TMZ reports

Fair
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Khloe Kardashian celebrates the launch of Good American with Emma Grede at Bloomingdale's on October 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American)
Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl Thursday, TMZ reported.
The baby was born at 4 a.m. EDT at a hospital outside Cleveland. TMZ said the baby has not been given a name.
The baby was born as Khloe and the child's father, Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson, were caught in controversy. A story emerged that Thompson was unfaithful to Kardashian.