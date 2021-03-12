Menu

The Weeknd says he's boycotting The Grammys

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 12, 2021
The Weeknd is not a fan of the Grammys.

In a statement to The New York Times, the Canadian pop singer said he was boycotting the annual awards show "because of the secret committees,” he "will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

His song, "Blinding Lights," spent 52 weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and yet, he garnered zero nominations.

According to The Times, the Grammys have faced scrutiny and have been accused over the years for its bias against black and female artists.

According to CNN, only four black artists have won top Grammys over the last nine years.

The 63rd annual awards show airs Sunday on CBS.

