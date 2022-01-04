Seth Meyers says he's contracted COVID-19, NBC shuts down 'Late Night' for rest of week

NEW YORK — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!" Meyers tweeted.

NBC has canceled shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live” had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches.

Fellow NBC TV host Jimmy Fallon revealed Monday that he had a positive COVID-19 result before Christmas.