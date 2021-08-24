Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

LONDON — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.

Bernard Doherty told The Associated Press and the BBC on Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” A cause of death wasn't immediately announced.

The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

The publicist said, "Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

In his statement, the publicist said privacy is being requested for Watts’ family, band members, and close friends during this difficult time.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the musician told the AP that Watts would likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. The representative added that the procedure was “completely successful” but Watts needed time to recuperate.

The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis and visit several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Rehearsals are set to begin in a couple of weeks.

Watts was set to be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.

It’s unclear at this time if Watts’ death will affect the tour.