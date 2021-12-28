'Music Man' revival on hold as star infected with COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway revival of “The Music Man” has been one of the hottest tickets in town and it has limped along without co-star Sutton Foster.

But now the show is being shuttered until the new year because Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jackman took to social media Tuesday to announce that he had tested positive.

He says that although his symptoms are mild with only a scratchy throat and a runny nose, he needs to quarantine.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days and some have folded completely because of virus cases “Thoughts of a Colored Man” joined “Waitress” and “Jagged Little Pill” as shows that have closed this winter due in part to rising infection rates.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in New York City as the New York City Ballet announced on Tuesday that it had to cancel its remaining performances of "The Nutcracker" after people in production tested positive for the virus.