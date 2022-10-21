Music legend Joni Mitchell set to return to the stage in 2023

Legendary singer Joni Mitchell is set to perform next summer after making a surprise return to the stage two months ago.

Singer Brandi Carlile announced the news during an appearance on "The Daily Show," which aired Wednesday, CNN reported.

Carlile said the 78-year-old music legend would join her when she performs June 10 at the Washington state venue the Gorge Amphitheatre, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that Mitchell wanted to perform there because its close to where she grew up.

The news outlet reported that Mitchell and Carlile performed together in August at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

According to the news outlets, Mitchell has been staying out of the public eye after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

During her appearance, Carlile told show host Trevor Noah that after performing in Rhode Island, Mitchell wanted to do another show, the news outlets reported.