Michael Keaton to reprise 'Batman' role in upcoming Flash movie

There are reports actor Michael Keaton will be reprising his role of “Batman” in the upcoming Flash movie.

Keaton’s talent agency, ICM Partners, confirmed the actor’s participation to The Wrap Monday.

Keaton’s Batman, and Bruce Wayne, hit the big screen the first time in 1989’s “Batman” and again in 1992 in “Batman Returns.” Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck and George Clooney have all reprised the role over the last few decades.

After it was rumored earlier this year Keaton may join the Flash cast, he gave an interview to Deadline .

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID,” Keaton said at the time . “I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything,” he added.

The actor may have aged a little since he first wore the black bat suit.

According to reports , the Flash movie’s storyline addresses the time lapse with the main character, played by Ezra Miller, traveling back and forth in time to stop an event from happening, and altering the future by creating another universe where Keaton’s Batman character is.

The Flash movie began production this week, after several delays. Director Andy Muschietti announced “day 1” on Instagram.



“The Flash” is scheduled to be released in November 2022.