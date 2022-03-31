Watch
'Meet Viktor Hargreeves': Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character to come out as transgender

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Elliot Page arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Umbrella Academy" on Feb. 12, 2019. Page, the Oscar-nominated actor of “Juno”, “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy” came out as transgender on Tuesday in an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia said his decision came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 31, 2022
"Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

That's how "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page announced the news Tuesday that his character from the "Netflix" series would be coming out as transgender in Season 3.

"Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here," the official Netflix account said in a retweet.

"WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR," the official "Umbrella Academy" Twitter account responded.

During the first two seasons of the show, Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves, Vanity Fair and CNN reported.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, saying his pronouns are he/they.

