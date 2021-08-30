Man testifies against R. Kelly in sex-trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — After several days of testimony from women claiming they were sexually abused by R&B star R. Kelly, a man has testified that Kelly exploited him in the same way.

According to the Associated Press, the man said R. Kelly exploited him when he was a high school student.

The witness took the stand at Kelly's sex-trafficking trial in New York City on Monday.

He claimed the R&B star gave him oral sex after asking what he was willing to do to get help with his own music career.

The witness, who did not use his real name when testifying, said Kelly lured him in 2007 to the singer's Chicago-area home on false pretenses of helping him with his fledgling music career, the AP reported.

Kelly asked the alleged victim, then 17, “what I was willing to do for music,” the witness said. He replied, “I’ll carry your bags. ... Anything you need, I’ll be willing to do.”

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.