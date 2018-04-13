Huey Lewis says he's lost his hearing, cancels all future shows

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 13 at 2:38PM CDT expiring April 13 at 3:30PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 2:45PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Woods
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:53PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:21PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, Murray, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Tornado Watch issued April 13 at 1:20PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 12:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 11:53AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee
Lake Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 11:25AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 10:16AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Fire Weather Warning issued April 13 at 3:11AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:03PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie
Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 12:16PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 2:47AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:14PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens
Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 11:08AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens
Huey Lewis says he's lost his hearing, cancels all future shows
TMJ4
1:24 PM, Apr 13, 2018
21 mins ago
Share Article
WEST ALLIS -- Huey Lewis & The News has canceled all future shows as the band's lead singer and namesake deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.
"Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most my hearing," the singer said in a message to his fans Friday.
"Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music enough to sing."
Lewis went on to explain that doctors believe he has "Meniere's disease," and said he should not perform until he improves.
"Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who've already bought tickets and were planning to come see us," Lewis added. "[I] hope that one day soon I'll be able to perform again."
Fans who already purchased tickets via credit card will receive an email with refund details. If you purchased your tickets via cash or check, you'll have to bring your original tickets to the State Fair ticket office for a refund. Get more information here.
Meniere's disease is an inner ear disorder that can occur at any age, but usually starts between the ages of 20 and 50, according to Mayo Clinic.