'Goodfellas,' 'Sopranos' actor Paul Herman dies at 76

FILE - Paul Herman, far right, arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 31, 2022
Actor Paul Herman, best known for his roles in "The Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos," passed away on Tuesday, on what would've been his 76th birthday.

According to CNN and The New York Times, Herman's manager T Keaton-Woods confirmed his death through 5 Management.

A cause of death has not been released.

Herman's "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperioli also confirmed the news of his passing on social media, Variety and CNN reported.

Herman's career spanned 40 years, with his acting career beginning in 1982 when he starred in "Dear Mr. Wonderful," alongside Joe Pesci.

He also appeared in "Entourage," "The Irishman," “American Hustle,” and “Casino.”

Condolences began pouring in on social media once news of his death broke.

"Great man. He will be missed," Entourage creator Doug Ellin said on Twitter

"A loving soul with a great sense of humor," "Sopranos" star Lorraine Bracco said in a tweet.

