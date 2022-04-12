Famous Okies: Vince Gill

Vince Gill is considered to be one of the most popular artists in modern country music and he happens to be from Oklahoma!

Born on April 12, 1957, in Norman, Gill learned to love music when his father taught him how to play the banjo and golf.

Over time, Gill earned to play other instruments, including guitar. He joined a local bluegrass group when he was still in high school. He would move around to Louisville, then Los Angeles, playing around in the local bluegrass scene in the late 1970s.

Gill would eventually sign a record deal with RCA in 1983 and move to Nashville. His first single "A Victim of Life's Circumstances" charted, and his following hits would be a huge success.

When he wasn't recording his own music, Gill was a studio musician and songwriter. He worked with country music stars like Dire Straits, Emmylou Harris, fellow Oklahoman Reba McEntire, and more.

In 1989, Gill signed with his new label MCA Records, and released his breakthrough album, When I Call Your Name. It received critical acclaim and national attention, as well as his first Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance.

His success would continue throughout the 1990s and continued to dominate country music radio and the charts. In fact, he would take Grammys home every year during the decade. As of 2022, Gill has 22 Grammys.

In 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and in 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Throughout his decades-long career, he has released a total of 20 albums and sold over 30 million of them worldwide. Gill has also made guest appearances on more than 1000 albums and has performed or recorded with artists such as Barbra Streisand, Sting, Bruno Mars, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and more.

In 2017 Vince was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour. The Eagles will be making a stop in Tulsa at the BOK Center later this spring.

