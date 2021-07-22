Famous Okies: S.E. Hinton

S.E. Hinton is an American writer and she's a famous Okie!

Born on July 22, 1948, as Susan Eloise Hinton, she was born and raised in Tulsa. As a teen, Hinton became a household name after publishing her most popular novel, The Outsiders.

She first began writing The Outsiders inspired by her high school years at Will Rogers High School. She wanted to write a novel from a Greaser's point of view and how that plays out in rival gangs. The book was published by the time she was 16 in 1967. It's since sold over 14 million copies and sells up to half a million copies a year.

At the time, Hinton's publisher suggested she go by her initials so book readers wouldn't dismiss her novel due to gender. Even after the successful publishing of The Outsiders, she still continued to publish books under her pen name.

Since then, she has published four more YA novels and all were set in Oklahoma. Two of them later became Hollywood movies, both directed by Francis Ford Coppola. She also published two children's books and two adult fiction novels, as well as an autobiography.

Due to her achievements, Hinton is credited for introducing the young adult genre in literature.

