Famous Okies: Gary Busey

Gary Busey is an American actor, musician, and singer and he's a famous Okie!

Born as William Gary Busey on June 29, 1944, he first lived in Goose Creek, Texas. Later as a child, Busey's family moved from Goose Creek to Tulsa. Busey would eventually attend Bell Junior High School then attend and graduate from Nathan Hale High School.

Busey's college ventures started at Coffeyville Community College before getting a football scholarship to Pittsburg State University in Kansas. It was at PSU where Busey discovered

his love of acting. Later, Busey would transfer to Oklahoma State University but would drop out one class short of graduating.

Busey was close friends with another famous Okie, Leon Russell. He appears on several Leon Russell music recordings but credited under different names. Busey also created 'Teddy Jack Eddy' when he was a cast member of a local comedy show called "The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting" with fellow Tulsan that aired on KTUL.

READ MORE: Gary Busey and friends remember Leon Russell in Tulsa

As a character actor, Busey has portrayed many characters during his life-long career in movies like "A Star is Born," "Lethal Weapon," and so much more. His most well-known role comes from his take as Buddy Holly in "The Buddy Holly Story." Busey was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and won the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actor for the role.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --