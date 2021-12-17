Famous Okies: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is an actor and film producer and he's a famous Okie!

Born on December 18, 1963, as William Bradley Pitt, he was born in Shawnee. His family later relocated and he grew up in Springfield, Missouri.

Pitt grew up with an active childhood participating in sports, clubs, and even acting in his school's plays and musicals. He later attended the University of Missouri though he never actually completed his degree work.

Throughout his life, Pitt loved films. Two weeks before graduating from college, he left for Los Angeles to get into acting. Pitt would take acting classes and work odd jobs in the meantime.

Pitt would struggle for years taking uncredited parts in films and movies. He would first get recognition as a hitchhiker in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

Eventually, his auditions took him to take on leading roles in big-budget productions like A River Runs Through It and Legends of the Fall in the early 90s.

By 1995 Pitt would then receive critical acclaim for his acting in two movies released that year, Seven and 12 Monkeys. These roles earned him a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination.

His career would take off from here by acting in a wide variety of projects. From Fight Club to the Ocean's film series, Pitt has been a fan favorite for decades. His performances in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Money earned him more Academy Award nominations.

His career in producing films has also been met with acclaim and big awards. The Departed and 12 Years a Slave both won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Pitt is one of only two actors to have won both an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture.

Besides acting and producing, Pitt is now venturing into the music business. He is set to re-open Miraval Studios in 2022. Some of the artists the studio has worked with in the past include Pink Floyd, The Cranberries, AC/DC, and more.

