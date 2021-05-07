Famous Okies: Bill Hader

Bill Hader is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director and he's a famous Okie!

Hader was born on June 7, 1978, and raised in Tulsa. He would attend Patrick Henry Elementary School, Edison Junior High, and then Cascia Hall Preparatory School. Hader spent most of his time growing up watching movies and reading with the hopes of one day becoming a filmmaker.

Hader's aspirations to become a filmmaker would take him to move across the country to Los Angeles in 1999. He would find work as a production assistant and hope this was the start to one day eventually become an assistant director. He would be a PA for various films, including the first Spider-Man movie in 2002, but would quit later that year.

Hader would then transition into comedy after enrolling in improv classes. He would create a group called Animals from the Future with friends, including Matt Offerman, brother of famous actor Nick Offerman. Due to his connections to the Offermans and Megan Mullaly, Nick Offerman's wife, Hader landed an audition to be on Saturday Night Live (SNL). According to Hader, he had no impressions prepared for the audition and was incredibly nervous throughout the process. Despite this, Hader was later cast on SNL in 2005.

Hader would spend eight seasons as a cast member on SNL. He became famous due to his impressions of other people. Some of these impressions include Al Pacino, Charlie Sheen, and others. Hader would also create original characters during the sketches such as Stefon, the beloved, flamboyant Weekend Update correspondent.

During and after his time on SNL, Hader acted in various films and television shows. His credits include "Superbad," Pixar's "Inside Out," "Barry," "South Park," and so many more.

In 2020, The Child Mind Institute recognized Hader for his work as a mental health advocate.

