Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Famed 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at 79

Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 20:34:27-04

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for starring in the HBO series "The Sopranos," has died, his manager Bob McGowan confirmed to NBC News and CNN.

He was 79.

His manager did not provide a cause of death.

Sirico was best known for playing mobster "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on the hit show.

Sirico's "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperioli said on social media that he passed away on Friday.

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal, and as big-hearted as anyone I've ever known," Imperioli said.

CBS News reported that Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, and other family matters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7