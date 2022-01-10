Celebrities, co-stars pay tribute to 'Full House' star Bob Saget

Friends and co-stars are remembering "Full House" star Bob Saget after his sudden death on Sunday.

Tributes began pouring in from co-stars and celebrities after Florida law enforcement officials announced that Saget had passed away at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Saget had been found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando.

John Stamos paid respects to his late co-star on Twitter on Sunday.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos wrote. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Candace Cameron Bure all mourned the loss of their TV dad.

"There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today," Sweetin said in a tweet. "Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you.'"

In a statement to People, the Olsens said Saget was "the most loving, compassionate and generous man" and that they "are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us."

On Twitter, Bure said, "35 years wasn’t long enough."

"I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Bure wrote.

Fellow "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier wrote, "I'll never let go, brother. Love you."

Jon Stewart and Whoopi Goldberg also joined in by paying tribute to Saget.

Saget was best known for being the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" and the role of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House."