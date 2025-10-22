Buffalo Bills to host a parade in upstate New York for Hallmark movie premiere

The Buffalo Bills will host a parade in upstate New York to celebrate the premiere of the team's new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

The parade is scheduled to take place on Nov. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m in East Aurora, where part of the movie was filmed.

The movie cast and players will "parade" from a VIP reception to the Aurora Theatre for the premiere via Pine and Main Streets. T

he movie will then premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Nov. 22.

The Bills, NFL, Skydance Sports and Hallmark Media announced in March that they were working on "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

In May, filming began and we learned that the movie will feature several current players and legendary alumni, including:



Head coach Sean McDermott

Running back Ray Davis

Safety Damar Hamlin

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Tight end Dawson Knox

Long snapper Reid Ferguson

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer

Former Quarterback Jim Kelly and his former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed

Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown

Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aaron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin will also be featured in the movie.

All of the filming took place in and around Buffalo, including Highmark Stadium.

In June, we went behind the scenes as filming was taking place on Main Street in East Aurora.

In July, the official trailer for the movie was released. You can watch it here.

Some of the stars of the movie experienced their first Highmark Stadium tailgate earlier this season.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Buffalo, New York.