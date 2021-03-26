Bindi Irwin welcomes 1st child, a daughter partially named after her late father

BEERWAH, Australia — Bindi Irwin announced the birth of her first child on Friday.

The daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin said on social media that she and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter Thursday.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Irwin said Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born on the couple’s first wedding anniversary, so she was celebrating the two loves of her life.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” wrote Irwin in a statement.

She said Grace is named after her great-grandmother and relatives in her husband’s family dating back to the 1700s.

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” she wrote. “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

Powell said meeting his daughter was the best moment of his life

"You have a big life ahead and you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love," he said on Twitter. "Thank you for gracing us on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home"

Irwin said her baby chose the perfect day to be born and the couple feels “tremendously blessed.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” she wrote.

Irwin has followed in her parents’ footsteps, establishing an animal-centric career as a conservationist and a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo, which is owned by her mother, Terri.

