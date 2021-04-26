Watch
Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman after Oscar win

Alexandre Meneghini/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Anthony Hopkins smiles while posing for photos prior to the premiere of his new film "The Rite" in Mexico City. “Nomadland” has won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The film’s director, Chloe Zhao, became only the second woman to win the best director trophy, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. “Nomadland” also took the cinematography prize on Sunday. Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman” was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in “The Father.” An event that was criticized in the recent past with the label #BAFTAsSoWhite rewarded a diverse group of talents, during a pandemic-curbed ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)
Anthony Hopkins
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 26, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Hopkins has honored the late Chadwick Boseman after winning the best actor Oscar, hailing his fellow performer as a man "taken from us far too early."

The 83-year-old Hopkins took the award for his performance in "The Father," becoming the oldest actor or actress to win an Oscar.

Boseman had been expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

Boseman died last year at the age of 43 after losing his battle with colon cancer.

Hopkins' win was anticlimactic on a show where he wasn't present to accept the trophy.

He later posted a video thanking the academy.

In the short video message posted on social media, Hopkins said he wasn't expecting his win, so he felt "very privileged and honored.”

Sunday's win was Sir Hopkins' first Oscar win since winning it for playing Hannibal Lecter.

Hopkins was not in attendance at this year's Oscars, which was watched by the smallest audience the award show has ever received.

According to The Associated Press, only 9.85 million people tuned in on Sunday.

Last year, 23.6 million tuned in to the awards show.

