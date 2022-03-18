"American Song Contest" premieres Monday on 2 News Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — NBC’s “American Song Contest” features the 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital, who will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.

The contest premieres Monday night on 2 News at 7 p.m. and features a variety of known and unknown singers and songwriters. While Jewel is representing Alaska and Michael Bolton is repping Connecticut a lesser known K-pop singer is singing on behalf of the Sooner state.

AleXa now lives in Seoul, South Korea, but Tulsa is her hometown. Producers say she represents the state's strong 'individualism.' She had a hit song, "Bomb," when she was just 22.

Based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union this series is designed to combine the competitive spirit of rooting for a favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song. The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

