Actor Anthony Mackie opening production studio in New Orleans

"Avengers" star Anthony Mackie is opening a film and television studio in New Orleans.

The New Orleans native purchased 20 acres in the New Orleans East area, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and New Orleans 4WWL reported.

According to the news outlets, the land Mackie closed on Friday sits near the Interstate 20 service road and Read Boulevard.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell took to Twitter to express her excitement about the new venture.

"The New Orleans East is making a comeback," Cantrell said in a tweet. "New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE!! The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!"

The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam💥👏 New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE !!💛⚜️ The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! pic.twitter.com/h0hlswdh1g — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 18, 2022

According to Nola.com, Mackie graduated from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

He is most known for his role as Falcon in the Marvel Avengers series.

The news outlets said his new company would be called East Studios, LLC.

The 43-year-old actor has recently moved into producing, including the films “The Banker” and “Outside the Wire," the news outlets reported.